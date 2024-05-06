PDS salesmen in TN's Tiruppur fined up to Rs 42,000 for damaged PoS machines

TIRUPPUR: In a bizarre move, the district Cooperative Department has imposed penalties on salesmen in PDS shops in Tiruppur district for negligent handling that caused damage to Point of Sale (PoS) devices. Sources said the department has levied a total fine of Rs 31.86 lakh on 167 salesmen. The fine amount ranges between Rs 5,000 and Rs 42,000 per machine depending on nature of the damage. The shocked workers have refused to pay.

According to official records accessed by TNIE, the Tiruppur District Cooperative Department found 167 PoS machines faulty during an inspection last month. While some POS machines were found completely broken, many were found with motherboard and electrical damage. The total value of damage was estimated as Rs 31.86 lakh and 167 salesmen were ordered to pay the penalty.

The Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department completed the first phase of end-to-end computerisation of the PDS across the state in 2015 and the process became operational the following year. Between 2016 and 2020, a total of 4,700 PoS machines were found to have been damaged by employees. The total pending damage charges across Tamil Nadu amount to Rs 8 crore. However, due to various reasons, the collection of damage charges has been delayed.

Recently, the PoS machine administrator company demanded that the government pay the pending amount along with interest. Subsequently, the government directed the cooperative department to collect fine.