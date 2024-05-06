Puducherry registers pass percentage of 92.41 per cent, marginal dip of 0.26 per cent

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry UT (Puducherry and Karaikal regions) registered a pass percentage of 92.41% in the 12th board examinations, a marginal decline of 0.26% over previous year’s 92.67%.

According to the results announced by the School Education Department , as usual the girls have performed better than boys. As per the declaration of results, a total of 12948 students have passed the examination, out of which 5867 were Boys (89.35%) and 7081 were Girls (95.10%).

In all 6566 Boys and 7446 Girls with a total of 14012 appeared for the Hr. Sec. Second Year (+2) Examination March - 2024. While the overall pass was 93.38% in Puducherry region, it was 87.03% in the Karaikal region.

In the previous years the pass percentage was 92.61% in 2022, 100% in 2021 (with all declared pass), 91.32% in 2020 and 92.94% in 2019.

The Pass Percentage of All Govt. Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal region also declined marginally to 85.35% from 85.38% in the previous year. However, there is an increase in overall pass percentage of Government Schools in Puducherry Region registering 86.39% from 85.88 % in the previous year.

The pass percentage of government school students in Karaikal declined to 81.65% from 83.66% in the previous year. The pass percentage of government school girls is 90.77% as compared to 91% in the previous year, while boys improved their performance to 77.90% from 77.65% in the previous year .

In all 55 schools achieved 100% pass results (66% in previous year) , among which only one is a government school. All 78 students of VenkataSubaa Reddiar Government Higher Secondary School , Maducarai have passed the examination. While 51 schools are in Puducherry region, four are in Karaikal region.

The highest number of centum was in Computer Science with 165 students, followed by 135 students in French and 81 in Commerce. None secured centum in Tamil, English or Hindi.

Among the government school students, 20 students secured a centum with nine in Computer Science, three each in Commerce and Computer Applications, two in French and one each in Mathematics, Economics and Home Science.