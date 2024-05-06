Tamil Nadu class 12 examination results to be released on May 6

CHENNAI: Results of the Class 12 public examinations for the current academic year will be published on Monday at 9.30 am, as announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). Students can view their scores at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. A total of 7,72,200 state students had registered for the examination. There were around 9,000 absentees.

Students can also know their results at the National Informatics Centre at the respective district collectorates, all central and branch libraries and their schools. Additionally, the school education department will send the results through SMS to the registered mobile numbers. They can also call the department’s 14417 helpline to clear any doubts. Notably, the helpline will also provide counselling to students in distress.

Following the publication of results, TN government arts and science colleges will begin admissions from May 6, stated an official circular from the higher education department on Sunday.