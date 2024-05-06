Tamil Nadu: Class 12th girl ends life after scoring less marks

RAMANATHAPURAM: A class 12th girl killed herself by suicide in Viravankovil area in Ramanathapuram after not being able to score the desired marks.

Police sources have identified the student who committed suicide as J Sowmya (17) of Vairavankovil area in Ramanathapuram who studied in a government school in Vannangundu village in the district. Soumya was expecting higher marks in the +2 board examination, but was disappointed to find that she had scored 350 marks.

Saddened by this, she came home and took her life. Soumya's mother found her dead in her room. Kenikarai police booked a case and her body was sent to Ramanathapuram Govt Medical college hospital for post mortem.