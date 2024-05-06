Tamil Nadu: Class 12th girl ends life after scoring less marks

RAMANATHAPURAM: A class 12th girl killed herself by suicide in Viravankovil area in Ramanathapuram after not being able to score the desired marks.
Police sources have identified the student who committed suicide as J Sowmya (17) of Vairavankovil area in Ramanathapuram who studied in a government school in Vannangundu village in the district. Soumya was expecting higher marks in the +2 board examination, but was disappointed to find that she had scored 350 marks.
Saddened by this, she came home and took her life. Soumya's mother found her dead in her room. Kenikarai police booked a case and her body was sent to Ramanathapuram Govt Medical college hospital for post mortem.
In another incident, a class 12th student who was identified as M Sathya (17) of Mudukulathur area attempted to kill herself after failing the 12th grade annual examination. She was a student of the Ramanathapuram Municipality Government school.
According to the police, Sathya failed in the +2 examination, distressed over which, she attempted to end her life. Finding her lying unconscious in the house, her parents rushed her to Ramanathapuram Govt Medical college hospital for treatment. Sathya is presently under intensive care. The police have filed a case and started investigation.
(If you are in distress, contact the TN Govt health helpline at 104 or the Sneha Suicide helpline at +91 44 2464 0050)