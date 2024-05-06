Tamil Nadu students register 94.56 pass percentage in class 12 results

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu students have registered a 94.56 pass percentage in the class 12 examinations released on Monday. While a total of 7,60,606 students wrote the examination, 7,19,196 students passed. Last year's pass percentage was 94.03%.

Tiruppur district registered the highest pass percentage with 97.45 closely followed by Erode and Sivaganga, both registering 97.42%.

Girls (96.44%) registered more pass percentage than boys (92.37%).

A total of 91.02% students from the government schools passed the examinations. This number was 95.49% for government aided schools, 98.70% for private schools. A total of 26,352 students score centum in at least one of the subjects with the highest in computer science (6996).

A total of 7,72,200 students had registered for the board examinations while there were around 12,000 absentees.