Tamil Nadu: Thirty colleges exempted from Anna University’s yearly audit

CHENNAI: Anna University is likely to carry out its infrastructure inspections at affiliated colleges by the last week of May. Notably, of the 494 colleges, the university has exempted those with above 80% student enrolment for the past four years, in order to complete inspections in time for the new academic year. It is only on the basis of the inspection report a college’s affiliation is renewed.

“Due to teachers being engaged in election duty, the inspections have been delayed. A number of colleges with high enrolment have been exempted to complete the entire process within a period of one month,” stated a senior faculty member of the university. Thirty colleges have been exempted from the process. “We will still examine their documents though,” added the faculty member.

R Velraj, V-C, noted that the decision to exempt colleges with good performance from physical inspections was taken by the university last year, and is being implemented this year. “This move will save a lot of time for the inspection teams,” Velraj added.

The teams will inspect labs and classrooms, verify the teacher-student ratio, placements, journal publications and supporting documents of PhD candidates.