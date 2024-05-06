Tangedco wireman dies of electrocution in TN's Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: A 42-year-old TANGEDCO wire man who was working on contract basis died of electrocution near Harur on Sunday, after the transformer was allegedly inadvertently switched on while he was fixing a snapped wire.

According to police, the wireman M Guru received a call about a tree that had fallen over a electricity pole near Goraparai village near Harur. Following this Guru went to the village to repair the electric wires and had fixed three of the four lines which had been disconnected. However while repairing the fourth line he suffered a shock and was thrown away. Also he sustained severe burn injuries, police said.

When contacted, officials in TANGEDCO office in Harur said, "It is standard safety protocol to switch off the transformer prior to undertaking repair works. While our employees were involved in the repair work, someone had accidentally switched the transformer on.

As a result, Guru was electrocuted and died on the spot. We have launched a probe into the matter and a case has been registered with the Harur police, who have also launched an investigation. As of now we have no other information." , they said.

Guru was a graduate and is survived by his wife and three girl children, police said.