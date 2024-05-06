Tusker dies of poor health near Sengottai in Tamil Nadu

TENKASI: A 20-year-old male elephant died, reportedly due to health issues, in a field in Bhagavathipuram village near Sengottai despite efforts by veterinarians to save the animal on Saturday.

On Friday, the wild tusker entered a field in Bhagavathipuram, located near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, and put up camp.

After the farmers informed forest department personnel, they reached the field and attempted to drive back the animal into the forest. However, the elephant was standing in the same spot for hours. Realising that the elephant was suffering from health issues, forest department personnel called in veterinarians and treated the tusker.

However, it collapsed on the ground and was injured. After failing to respond to treatment, the elephant died on Saturday. District Forest Officer R Murugan and team inspected the animal’s body and a postmortem examination was performed.

Officials said that lab tests would reveal the cause of the elephant’s death.