94.56 per cent Tamil Nadu students pass Class 12, Tiruppur tops list

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu students have secured 94.56% pass percentage in the Class 12 exam results declared on Monday, marginally higher than last year’s 94.03%. Of the 7,60,606 students who wrote the exam in 7,532 schools across the state, 7,19,196 have cleared it.

Tiruppur district recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.45, followed by 97.42% recorded by both Erode and Sivaganga. While Tiruvannamalai registered the lowest pass percentage of 90.47, 94.48% students in Chennai have cleared the exam.

The pass percentage has been consistently increasing every year. It was 92.34% in 2020, 100% in 2021 as all-pass was announced due to Covid-19, 93.76% in 2022, and 94.03% in 2023. But the number of students, writing the exam, declined this year.

While more than eight lakh students wrote the exam from 2021 to 2023, the count went down to 7.6 lakh this year. Education department sources said this was due to more number of students opting for polytechnic and ITI courses after Class 10.

There were 11,594 absentees this year which had reduced from 47,736 last year. This was mainly due to measures like not allowing students without enough attendance to register for exam and tracking the students to ensure that they don’t skip the exam due to fear, officials said.