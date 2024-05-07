94.56 per cent Tamil Nadu students pass Class 12, Tiruppur tops list

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu students have secured 94.56% pass percentage in the Class 12 exam results declared on Monday, marginally higher than last year’s 94.03%. Of the 7,60,606 students who wrote the exam in 7,532 schools across the state, 7,19,196 have cleared it.
Tiruppur district recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.45, followed by 97.42% recorded by both Erode and Sivaganga. While Tiruvannamalai registered the lowest pass percentage of 90.47, 94.48% students in Chennai have cleared the exam.
The pass percentage has been consistently increasing every year. It was 92.34% in 2020, 100% in 2021 as all-pass was announced due to Covid-19, 93.76% in 2022, and 94.03% in 2023. But the number of students, writing the exam, declined this year.
While more than eight lakh students wrote the exam from 2021 to 2023, the count went down to 7.6 lakh this year. Education department sources said this was due to more number of students opting for polytechnic and ITI courses after Class 10.
There were 11,594 absentees this year which had reduced from 47,736 last year. This was mainly due to measures like not allowing students without enough attendance to register for exam and tracking the students to ensure that they don’t skip the exam due to fear, officials said.
Adi Dravidar schools have shown steady improvement
As usual, girls (96.44%) registered 4.07% higher pass percentage than boys (92.37). The only transgender who wrote the exam in Chennai had cleared the exam. While 91.02% students from government schools had passed the exam, the number was 95.49% for government aided schools and 98.70% for private schools. A total of 2,478 schools, including 397 government schools, have recorded 100% pass.
Among government schools, Tiruppur registered the highest pass percentage of 95,75 while Tiruvallur registered 84.70%. Virudhunagar district, which had got the top spot in the overall pass percentage for two years, registered 96.64% slipping to fifth place this year. Coimbatore was fourth with 96.97% pass.
Showing good improvement, tribal schools showed a pass percentage of 95.15. Of the 1,402 tribal students who wrote the exam, 1,334 of them have passed. It was 86.21% in 2022 and 94.82% in 2023.
Adi Dravidar welfare schools have also shown consistent improvement with 89.42% students passing this year compared to 86.16% in 2023, and 82.21% in 2022.
Out of the 5,603 differently-abled students who sat for the exam, 5,161 had cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 92.11. Of the 125 prisoners who wrote the exam, 115 cleared it.