Class 12 exam pass percentage dips slightly in southern districts of Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: As the Class 12 results were announced on Monday, six out of ten southern districts saw a dip in overall percentage when compared to last year. The highest difference was seen in Ramanathapuram district, where the pass percentage was 1.41 lesser than the previous year, followed by Kanniyakumari with 1.33%, Virudhunagar 1.21%, Thoothukudi 0.97%, Madurai 0.65% and Tirunelveli 0.17%. Theni saw an increase in pass percentage by 3.48, followed by 1.63% in Dindigul, 0.16% in Sivaganga and 0.11% in Tenkasi.

Like last year, the overall pass percentage of girl students was higher when compared to boys.



Dip in performance of corp schools



Meanwhile, the pass percentages of corporation schools witnessed a slight drop in comparison with that of the previous year. While the overall pass percentage of corporation schools stood at 91.78, two institutions achieved 100% pass rate.

Of the 2,067 students of 15 corporation higher secondary schools who appeared for the exam this year, 1,897 students (91.7%) cleared the exam, which is slightly lower than last year's result of 92.5%. In a remarkable feat, two corporation schools — Navalar Somasundara Bharathiyar School and Kambar Corporation School — achieved a pass percentage of 100.

Of them, Navalar Somasundara Bharathiyar School also managed to maintain its first position among Madurai corporation schools, for the second consecutive year. It may be noted that no corporation school in the district was able to secure 100% success in the last academic year.

Further, the pass percentage rates are also higher among girls this time. Last year, the pass percentage rates for girls and boys stood at 95.55% and 85.28%, respectively. This year, the rates are 93.68 % and 85.99% for girls and boys, respectively.