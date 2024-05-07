CPM calls for new draft coastal zone management plan addressing fishermen's needs

PUDUCHERRY: In a fervent plea to the government, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) has called for the withdrawal of the current draft of the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) and the formulation of a new draft that adequately addresses the needs of the fishing community. The demand comes ahead of a public hearing scheduled for May 22.

CPM Puducherry Secretary R Rajangam forwarded the petition to the Member Secretary of the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee, expressing deep concern over the draft CZMP released in February. Highlighting the lack of accessibility to the draft on the website, particularly among the less-educated members of the fishing community, Rajangam emphasised the necessity of displaying the plan in public spaces, such as panchayats, for a wider dissemination of information.

The party's review of the draft CZMP revealed significant shortcomings, especially concerning the inclusion of fishermen's demands. Despite some revisions compared to the 2023 draft, critical aspects such as clear demarcation of boat moorings, large ramps, fishing grounds, and fish breeding areas were found lacking. Furthermore, the absence of provisions for reserve land allocation for long-term settlement of fishermen raised concerns about the plan's alignment with CZMP regulations and its impact on both the fishermen's livelihoods and the environment.

Fishing villages across Puducherry-Karaikal districts had diligently provided detailed maps of their habitats, livelihood areas, and common use zones, along with petitions to relevant departments. However, these crucial inputs were overlooked in the revised draft, prompting the CPM to call for urgent corrective measures.