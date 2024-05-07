Elephant electrocuted by sagging power line in Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI: A 33-year-old makhna elephant that came out of the forest in search of water was electrocuted after it came into contact with a sagging power line near a lake in Santhanapalli village near Denkanikottai in the wee hours on Monday.

Hosur forest division wildlife warden K Karthikeyani said, “The makhna elephant from Noganur reserve forest in Denkanikottai forest range ventured out of forest in search of water and reached the lake in Santhanapalli in the wee hours. It came into contact with a sagging power line that passed over the lake and was electrocuted to death. Denkanikottai foresters reached the spot with veterinarian and conducted postmortem examination.”

The issue was discussed with Denkanikottai Tangedco officials and the sagging line was rectified by Monday evening. She added, “The forest department has identified sagging power lines near forest boundaries and the list was sent to electricity department . The issue is being sorted out in all ranges.”

A Tangedco official from Denkanikottai told TNIE, “The elephant damaged a stay wire which resulted in the line to sag. The elephant could have come into contact with the line resulting in death. Following the incident, a new pole was erected near lake bund and the power lines were strengthened by Monday evening. Tangedco and forest department staff have been conducting fortnightly inspections in areas where sagging of lines are reported.”