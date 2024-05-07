Families’ pride: Two tribals from Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai clear class 12

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Two students in Tiruvannamalai — K R Sivaranjani (20), a Malayali tribal girl hailing from Thongumalai, and S Santhosh (17) from the Irular community in Kilpennathur — have cleared their class 12 public examinations against all hurdles set against them.

A biology/maths group student at the Polur Government Higher Secondary School, Sivaranjani managed to score 361 out of 600, while being a daily wage labourer in Kerala during holidays.

She began working alongside her mother when she was 10 years old, in order to support her own self and her three siblings back home. “We take care of gardening work for Rs 350 per day. We send the money to my siblings. Our work used to be round-the-clock until recently,” Sivaranjani told TNIE.

When Sivaranjani was 12, one of her fellow workers told her about the Right to Education Act, which piqued her interest. However, she remained confused about the procedure to begin her education under RTE.

Subsequently, with the guidance of one Mahalakshmi, a government school teacher in Jamunamarathur, Sivaranjani was directly admitted to Class 5. She switched to the school in Polur for her higher secondary education, before clearing Class 12.