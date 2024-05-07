Families’ pride: Two tribals from Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai clear class 12

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Two students in Tiruvannamalai — K R Sivaranjani (20), a Malayali tribal girl hailing from Thongumalai, and S Santhosh (17) from the Irular community in Kilpennathur — have cleared their class 12 public examinations against all hurdles set against them.
A biology/maths group student at the Polur Government Higher Secondary School, Sivaranjani managed to score 361 out of 600, while being a daily wage labourer in Kerala during holidays.
She began working alongside her mother when she was 10 years old, in order to support her own self and her three siblings back home. “We take care of gardening work for Rs 350 per day. We send the money to my siblings. Our work used to be round-the-clock until recently,” Sivaranjani told TNIE.
When Sivaranjani was 12, one of her fellow workers told her about the Right to Education Act, which piqued her interest. However, she remained confused about the procedure to begin her education under RTE.
Subsequently, with the guidance of one Mahalakshmi, a government school teacher in Jamunamarathur, Sivaranjani was directly admitted to Class 5. She switched to the school in Polur for her higher secondary education, before clearing Class 12.
“After enrolling under RTE, I quickly learned the fundamentals in Class 5 and from then on, I have not failed in any subject,” Sivaranjani said, adding, “I would not have been able to clear Class 12 without knowing about RTE or teacher Mahalakshmi’s guidance.”
Throughout her time as a school student, Sivaranjani kept away from daily wage work and only accompanied her mother to Kerala during holidays. Notably, she is the first person in her family to have completed school education. However, her family’s financial situation prevents her from moving further, towards higher education. “I wish to study nursing, but mother’s wages would not be enough for that,” she noted.
Another tribal student from Tiruvannamalai, 17-year-old Santhosh, managed to score 318 out of 600 in the biology/computer science group.
A hostel student at the Vandalur Ekalaivan government-aided school, Santhosh’s parents were bonded labourers at a brick kiln in Tiruvallur and were rescued by Tiruvannamalai district administration in 2010. “My wife and I worked all day for three whole years,” said Senganni, Santosh’s father.
“My generation did not study, I do not want my son to end up like me,” added Senganni, who is currently employed as a daily wage labourer. Despite clearing Class 12, Santhosh’s educational prospects remain bleak due to his financial situation. “I would like to pursue a zoology degree and become an IAS officer,” Santhosh told TNIE.
Readers willing to aid Sivaranjani and Santhosh can contact 99445 04521.