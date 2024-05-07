Pet dogs attack child in Chennai park; owner, two held

CHENNAI: A five-year-old girl was grievously injured when two pet Rottweiler dogs attacked her at a public park at Thousand Lights in Chennai on Sunday. The child has been admitted to a private hospital where she will undergo a surgery for her head injuries on Thursday, her father said. The Thousand Lights police arrested pet owner Pugazhendhi (63), his wife Dhanalakshmi (59), and son Venkatesan (30). They were later released on bail.

The girl, R Suraksha, stays in a single-room house at the park located on Nungambakkam High Road along with father Raghu (28) and mother Sonia (24). Raghu is employed as a security guard at the park. “Usually, Pugazhendhi, who lives nearby, would bring the dogs to the park for a walk and tie them up. But on Sunday, he did not tie them up. As Suraksha was playing near the park swing, the dogs attacked her,” Raghu said.

‘Pugazhendhi may have been involved in illegal breeding’

“I was not present at the spot during the incident, otherwise I wouldn’t have allowed Pugazhendhi to let the dogs roam inside the park.” Raghu said. Police source said as the dogs were attacking the girl, the child’s mother Sonia tried to rescue her. But the dogs attacked Sonia too.

Passersby rushed to their aid. Both Suraksha and Sonia were rushed to the hospital. A police source said, “Initially, both of them were sent to Government Royapettah Hospital but when Pugazhendhi offered to pay for treatments, they were shifted to a private hospital in Nungambakkam.”