Podhu Dikshithars repeatedly oppose Brahmotsavam, say temple trustees

CHENNAI: The trustees of the Govindaraja Perumal temple, located in the same precincts of Chidambaram Natarajar temple, charged Podhu Dikshithars of repeatedly resisting their attempts to hold Brahmotsavam, despite court rulings in favour of it.

The latest litigation is related to the schedule announced for holding the Brahmotsavam from May 25 to 29 at the Govindaraja Perumal temple. Temple activist TR Ramesh has filed a writ petition challenging the conduct of the event.

In a counter-affidavit filed, executive trustee of Thillai Govindaraja Perumal temple T Thiruvenkatavan said the Thillai Govindaraja Devasthanam is a separate temple under the control of HR&CE department. Though the Govindaraja Swamy temple and the Sabanayagar temple are situated in the same enclosure, they are under separate and independent management.

Various courts, including the district munsif court of Chidambaram since 1918, have been issuing orders in favour of the Govindaraja Swamy temple. The affidavit recalled that the HR & CE department has been appointing trustees to the temple following the scheme framed in 1930.

Saying that attempts were taken as early as in 1979 for holding the Brahmotsavam, the executive trustee claimed, “Sri Sabanayagar temple is always creating obstructions to the conduct of festivals in Govindaraja Swamy temple.”

Referring to the latest round of tussle over holding the event, he said the joint commissioner of HR&CE, Cuddalore, has fixed the dates from May 25 to 29, 2024 for performing Brahmotsavam. Saying that the worshippers and trustees of the Govindaraja temple are in complete agreement with the HR&CE department to conduct the event, he sought the court to dismiss the petition challenging the event. The matter is slated to be heard by the special division bench handling temple-related cases on May 10.

