Tamil Nadu health dept launches counselling for those who didn’t clear examination

CHENNAI: The health department has launched psychological counselling for class 12 students who failed to clear the exam through 104 health helpline. Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi visited the call centre on Monday and interacted with the counselling team.

Counselling services are being provided with the support of 30 help desks and 100 counsellors from health department through 104 helpline and TeleMANAS 14416 (Natpudan Ungalodu Mananala Sevai) call centre, a release said.

High-risk students identified through counselling will be referred to the district team of psychiatrist, psychologists and social workers for further counselling and follow-up for parents and students.

In 2023-2024, out of 7.6 lakh students who took the exam, a total of 51,919 (32,164 boys and 19,755 girls) did not clear it. The list has been provided to the department for counselling.

30 help desks in place

Counselling services are being provided to the students with the support of 30 help desks and as many as 100 counsellors from health department through 104 helpline and TeleMANAS 14416 (Natpudan Ungalodu Mananala Sevai) call centre