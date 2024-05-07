Tamil Nadu students can apply for copies of answer scripts

CHENNAI: The directorate of examinations on Monday announced that students can receive their statement of marks through their school headmasters or download it from the website dge.tn.gov.in under the HSE-II Year March-2024 Provisional Certificate section.

Students can apply for either a retotalling or a copy of their answer sheets (but not both) through their schools from May 7. Private candidates can do the same through their exam centres from 11 am, May 7 to 5 pm, May 11. Only those with answer sheet copies can apply for re-evaluation.

Rs 275 will be charged for a copy of answer sheets, Rs 205 for retotalling of all subjects except zoology, which costs Rs 305 separately. Students can pay at their schools or download their answer scripts from the website after announcement, said an official release.

Retotalling at Rs 205

