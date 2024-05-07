Two boys, class nine girl meet watery grave in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Three children drowned in separate incidents in Coimbatore on Monday. According to police, M Abinesh Kumar (10) and M Avinesh Kumar (8) are the sons of Mari Durai who is a native of Kovilpatti in the Thoothukudi district. The boys arrived at their grandmother’s house in Sirumugai for summer holidays.

On Monday, they went to take bath in the Bhavani river near Sirumagai. While taking a dip in the river, the boys drowned in the river and died on the spot. Sirumugai police retrieved the bodies with the help of locals and fire service personnel. A case has been registered.

In another incident, a 14-year-old girl died while taking a bath in a pond. Chinnasamy of Seeliyur in Karamadai amd his wife Chitra have two children Yojaswini (16) and Thejaswini (14). Thejaswini was studying in class 9 at Seeliyur Government High School.

On Monday, Chinnasamy along with his wife and two daughters went to the Kalampalayam seepage pond to wash clothes and take a bath. While taking a dip in the pond, Thejaswini drowned. Immediately his wife raised alarm and with the help of the nearby people, they rescued the girl and took her to the Mettupalayam Government Hospital in 108 ambulance. She died without responding to treatment. Karamadai police registered a case. The bodies of the three children were sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for autopsy.