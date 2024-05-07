Vellore auto driver’s daughter tops school with 96 per cent

VELLORE: “My biggest ambition is to make my parents proud,” said E Dharshini, a 17-year-old government school student and the daughter of an auto rickshaw driver from Katpadi. She achieved a remarkable feat by scoring 580 marks out of 600 in her Class 12 board examinations.

Dharishini, a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Katpadi, Vellore, was diagnosed with a kidney-related ailment just a month before her examinations. She suffered a severe stomachache and had to undergo treatment, admitted to a hospital for at least a week.

Despite facing last-minute health issues and her family’s financial struggle, Dharshini persevered, scoring full marks in three subjects and securing the top position in her school. Speaking to TNIE, she expressed her desire to pursue a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the VIT University in Vellore, followed by a career in Chartered Accountancy.

Dharshini’s father, K Elumalai (42), the family’s sole breadwinner, earns Rs 500 a day driving a rental auto rickshaw, most of which goes back to paying the vehicle rent. Expressing his delight, Elumalai said, “She has scored remarkably well, and I am committed to ensuring that she pursues her education in the college she desires and achieves even greater success.” Further, he was unsure of the extent to which he could support his daughter’s ambition, and said any financial assistance would significantly aid her education.

Dharshini stuck to a diligent study schedule of four hours a day after school. For her academic success though, she credited her parents and teachers for their unwavering support and motivation.