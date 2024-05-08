Admission begins at agricultural, fisheries universities in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University have started the admission process for undergraduate programmes for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Addressing press, TNAU Vice Chancellor V Geethalakshmi said, students will be admitted through a common online application for the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University.

At TNAU, admissions will be done for 14 undergraduate programmes and 3 diploma programmes for the 18 constituent colleges and 28 affiliated colleges. For TNJFU, admission will be carried out for six UG programmes and three B.Voc. programmes with 402 students will be admitted in the constituent colleges. Applications will be available at tnagfi.ucanapply.com from May 7 to June 6. Application fee for general BC, BCM, and MBC/DNC student is Rs 600/- for SC, SCA and ST it is Rs 300.

For TNAU related queries, the candidates may contact the helpline numbers 9488635077 and 9486425076 from 9am to 5 pm on working days.

The candidates can also get suggestion through the e-mail: ugadmission@tnau.ac.in. For TNJFU, the candidate can contact 04365-256430, 9442601908 from 10 am to 6 pm on working days.

Also, they can get suggestions through the email : ugadmission@tnjfu.ac.in