At 95.15 per cent, TN tribal schools’ Class 12 pass score improves

CHENNAI: From the bottom of the performance table two years ago, the schools run by the tribal welfare department have come a long way, recording a pass percentage of 94.82 in 2023 and 95.15 this year.

As per the data collated by the department, out of the total 35 schools, 14 have achieved 100% pass rate, compared to just 10 schools last year. Additionally, seven students have scored centum in various subjects against just one student who managed to get it last year.

In 2022, the pass percentage of class 12 students from tribal welfare schools was 86, lower than the 89 recorded by all the government schools. This year, out of the 1,402 students who wrote the examination, 1,334 passed. Among the 35 schools under the department, including seven Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), 10 government tribal residential schools and four EMRS schools achieved a 100% pass rate.

A top tribal welfare department official said one of the main complaints against the department was there was no regular monitoring of the schools. “We changed that now and gave more importance to the schools. Results were reviewed after every examination and measures were taken to improve them,” he said.