At 95.15 per cent, TN tribal schools’ Class 12 pass score improves

CHENNAI: From the bottom of the performance table two years ago, the schools run by the tribal welfare department have come a long way, recording a pass percentage of 94.82 in 2023 and 95.15 this year.
As per the data collated by the department, out of the total 35 schools, 14 have achieved 100% pass rate, compared to just 10 schools last year. Additionally, seven students have scored centum in various subjects against just one student who managed to get it last year.
In 2022, the pass percentage of class 12 students from tribal welfare schools was 86, lower than the 89 recorded by all the government schools. This year, out of the 1,402 students who wrote the examination, 1,334 passed. Among the 35 schools under the department, including seven Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), 10 government tribal residential schools and four EMRS schools achieved a 100% pass rate.
A top tribal welfare department official said one of the main complaints against the department was there was no regular monitoring of the schools. “We changed that now and gave more importance to the schools. Results were reviewed after every examination and measures were taken to improve them,” he said.
While the overall pass percentage are encouraging, only 8% of students managed to score above 80%. About 47% of students scored between 60 and 79%, while 44% fell within the range of 35 to 59%. Headmasters and teachers working in the tribal schools said this is due to absenteeism and lack of proper primary education.
“About 10 to 20% of the students start working after class 10. We have to convince them to continue schooling. This apart, primary level education should also be strengthened to improve the results,” said D Vijayan, Karumandhurai Government Tribal Residential School.
Teachers also said there is still scope for improvement by filling vacancies and redeployment of teachers. “There are many vacancies at all levels. At present, they have been filled with temporary teachers. The department also doesn’t ensure redeployment of teachers as per the student count, affecting the education of the students,” said a teacher of a tribal school.
June 1 deadline for applying for supplementary exam
Chennai: Students who have failed to clear or were absent for class 11 and 12 examinations could apply for the supplementary examinations by making a visit to their respective schools from May 16 to June 1 (except Sundays) from 11 am to 5 pm. Private candidates can apply from the service centres that are formed in each district for the purpose, said a press release from the directorate of government examinations. Private candidates can find the details of the service centres on www.dge.tn.gov.in or at the district and chief education offices.