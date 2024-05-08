Farmers in TN getting 3-phase power for 12 to 16 hours every day, says minister Thangam Thennarasu

CHENNAI: THE state government has been providing three-phase power supply for 12 to 16 hours every day throughout the state to farmers without any interruption since assuming office in 2021, Minister for Finance, Human Resources and Electricity Thangam Thennarasu said in a statement on Tuesday.

The release comes in the backdrop of AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami criticising the government for allegedly failing to ensure three-phase power supply to farmers.

Thennarasu said, “Under the previous AIADMK regime, delta regions received three-phase power supply for 12 hours every day while the other areas received it for only 9 hours. We prioritised farmers’ welfare and have been supplying power for 12 to 16 hours every day throughout the state. As a result, agriculture production has increased in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

As regards challenges faced during summer, he said electricity consumption has risen, especially in delta districts where agricultural power use peaks at night, causing disruption in some high-tension power lines. “Steps are being taken in these areas on a war footing to address disruptions and extend the three-phase power supply for more hours.

To mitigate low-voltage risks, integrated development plans were initiated in July 2021. A survey revealed that a total of 5,705 transformers were overloaded and 3,200 were functioning with low voltage. To address this, as many as 8,905 additional transformers were installed under the Integrated Development Project inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin in August 2021, enhancing grid capacity by 652 MVA,” he said.

Thennarasu highlighted that three-phase power is also being supplied round the clock for combined drinking water projects across the state.