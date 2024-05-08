Fish processing units affecting quality of life: Pottaloorani villagers in TN tell SHRC to intervene

THOOTHUKUDI: Stating that three fish processing units are allegedly polluting the environment, thereby depriving them of good hygiene, fresh air and clean water, the residents of Pottaloorani village sought the intervention of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

Pottaloorani village, located in Ellainayakkanpatti panchayat, was in the news recently when the villagers decided to boycott elections on April 19. The boycott took a violent turn after the villagers denied entry to Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, who came to appease them.

In a petition to the SHRC chairman, the petitioner A Shanmugam, on behalf of the villagers, demanded the permanent withdrawal of the licences of the three fish processing companies, claiming that they are adversely impacting their fundamental right to health and hygiene.

Cases were also registered against the villagers after their confrontation with the police and goons on April 19.

The villagers had demanded action against the village administrative officer (VAO), alleging that the VAO had intentionally let a DMK-man, Perumal from Deivaseyalpuram, into the polling station at Pottaloorani for reasons best known to him, and that was the inception of disturbing public tranquillity on April 19, when the state went for Lok Sabha polls.

The collector, who is also the district election officer (DEO), failed to address their ‘reasonable demands’ despite repeated requests. The government must act against the collector for failing to hold talks, which snowballed into a violent issue, the petitioners stated.

After the commotion and the minister's exit from the village, people said the police refused to arrest the goons who entered the village with weapons.

The villagers faulted the Pudukottai inspector and Thoothukudi rural DSP for failing to arrest Perumal, who was causing nuisance at the polling station, and sought departmental and legal action against both of them.

Besides, the protesters urged the SHRC to ensure protection from DMK functionaries Suresh Gandhi, Perumal and Mariappan, as well as the owners of the three fish processing units.

Fearing attacks by the three DMK men, the villagers urged the SHRC to shift the functions of the VAO office, the revenue inspector's office and the panchayat office to Pottaloorani from Deivaseyalpuram, to protect their rights.