Gale uproots over 5k banana trees in TN's Avinashi villages

TIRUPPUR/TIRUCHY: At least 5,000 banana trees were uprooted by strong winds in several villages in Avinashi on Saturday and Sunday night. Sources said harvest-ready trees were uprooted in just 10 minutes of the wind in Vettuvapalayam, Sevur, Muriyandampalayam, Thandukaranpalayam and Alathur. Many villages with small banana plantations in Kalipalayam, Mudiyar were also affected in Avinashi.

Speaking to TNIE, P Nanda Kumar (37), a farmer in Thandukaranpalayam, said, “Around 1,400 banana trees in my farmland were destroyed. Almost all of them were seven months old. I spent more than Rs 2 lakh for tilling, fertilizer and maintenance. I was about to harvest, but the wind destroyed them. Not just my farmland, several farmers near my plantation were also affected. The worst part is even for clearing the fallen trees and preparing the land for fresh crop a huge investment is needed. I have to spend at least `20,000- 25,000 per acre.

If unripe bananas aren’t destroyed, they will be sold for one third of the price to chips makers.

”An official from the horticulture department said, “These areas are vulnerable to strong wind movements. In the last two years, several hundred banana trees have been uprooted. But we cannot predict the weather and other environmental conditions.

We are waiting for a report from revenue officials for an exact number. Initial estimation put the number to around 5,000 banana trees. In order to quantify the exact number, a team of revenue officials will be visiting the spots in a day or two.”

Speaking to TNIE, an official from Tiruppur District Administration said, “Based on the report from revenue department, a team from horticulture department will move to GeoTag the location. Revenue inspectors and village administrative officers are deployed in each village. Officials will be assessing the areas and crops damaged and submit a report to the collector. After the approval from chief revenue administrator (Chennai), compensation will be announced’.