Prevent mineral-laden heavy vehicles from plying in Putheri, demand commuters

KANNIYAKUMARI: With episodes of fatal accidents, involving mineral-laden heavy vehicles, recurring in the roads of Putheri near Nagercoil, political parties and panic-gripped commuters of Putheri and Erachakulam areas have urged officials concerned to take preventive measures. The latest of the lot was the crash that occurred near Putheri tank on Friday, when a heavy vehicle hit a two-wheeler at the under construction four-way lane junction, claiming the life of a 46-year-old man. A few days before, another man riding a two-wheeler was also killed in the region in a similar incident.



Demanding authorities to prevent mineral-laden heavy vehicles that ply through Putheri and Erachakulam via the four-way lane, BJP state functionary ES Sahayam told TNIE, "Two persons have died within a week in accidents caused by heavy vehicles that transport minerals through the four-way lane road which is under construction. Most of these vehicles, heading to Marthandam and Kerala, operate on the stretch, which already faces busy traffic of government buses, four-wheelers and two-wheelers."



MH Raafi, a Congress functionary from Thittuvilai, said that people riding two-wheelers on the Putheri stretch are gripped with fear as numerous heavy vehicles ply near their two-wheelers frequently. "These heavy vehicles must be controlled to prevent recurring accidents and loss of lives," he added.



Meanwhile, another commuter urged the authorities concerned to take immediate measures in this regard, so as to save the human lives that are lost in accidents involving heavy vehicles transporting minerals. Furthermore, many also demanded the installation of CCTVs to monitor traffic, apart from the setting up of speed breakers, in the accident prone areas.



When contacted by TNIE, Nagercoil traffic investigation wing officials said that a traffic police officer has been posted at the four-way road junction at Putheri and barricades were also placed at the junction. "We have also sought the construction of a speed breaker on either side of the road near the four-way lane junction," the official added.