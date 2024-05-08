Showers sweep across Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem

DHARMAPURI: After temperature reached a blistering 41.6°C on Monday, Salem district was blessed with a much-needed respite as rainfall swept through the region on Tuesday morning, bringing an average of 8.74 mm of precipitation.

The rainfall offered a glimmer of hope for the water reservoirs in the area, particularly the Mettur dam. As of 8 am, the dam’s water level stood at 52.100 feet, and the storage was 19,160 mcft. Inflow to the dam was 54 cusecs while 1500 cusecs of water was discharged for drinking water requirements. No water is being released into the canals.

Additionally, the Aanaimaduvu dam in Vazhaapadi and the Kariyakovil dam in PethanaikanPalayam experienced a slight uptick in water levels following the rainfall, albeit with no significant inflow or outflow reported. The level in Aanaimaduvu dam currently stands at 10.72 feet with a capacity of 13.01 mcft, while the Kariyakovil Dam recorded a level of 13.35 feet with a capacity of 17.31 mcft.

Rain was reported in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts also. Dharmapuri received 203.2 mm total rainfall till Tuesday morning with Pennagaram receiving the maximum rain of 59 mm, followed by Dharmapuri 40 mm. The average rainfall in the district was 22.57 mm. Krishnagiri district received 276.54 mm total rainfall, Nedungal received the highest as 47.2 mm, Barur 46.2 mm, KRP dam 33.6 mm and other places, and average rainfall is 17.28 mm.

Sources in Krishnagiri district disaster management told TNIE, “Since last week, six cattle died in lightning strike at Shoolagiri, Denkanikottai taluk. Three asbestos roof houses were partially damaged in Shoolagiri due to rain and strong wind. On Monday evening, the roof of anganwadi centre was damaged due to wind near Denkanikottai.”