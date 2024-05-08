Tamil Nadu: 3.25 FSI for buildings in integrated townships planned to boost growth

CHENNAI: The state government is mulling on increasing floor space index (FSI) to over 3.25 in integrated townships, which it is planning to promote with significant investment from private sector, through the new policy it is finalising for integrated townships.

At present, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority has set the FSI for residential buildings at 1.5 and 2 in most areas while for commercial buildings it can go up to 3. Sources said CMDA is thinking about increasing the maximum floor space index to 6.5 in the Transit Oriented Development (ToD) area along the Chennai Metro Rail and MRTS corridor and developers could push for higher FSI.

According to sources, the normal applicable FSI in integrated townships will be based on the road width as applicable under Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules (TNCDBR). However, officials are considering a flexible FSI so that balance unutilised FSI at one site can be used in another site within the same integrated township.

Over and above the FSI as prescribed in TNCDBR, sources said, an additional FSI of 0.1 may be provided for the houses to be built in the townships for economically weaker sections, in addition to the 10% of minimum requirement for EWS.