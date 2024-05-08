Tamil Nadu: Collector meets students who failed to clear Class 12 exams, boosts their spirit

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In a bid to encourage the students who failed to pass the Class 12 examination, District Collector VP Jeyaseelan organised a career guidance programme here on Tuesday and advised the students to finish their examination within a month. Citing various role models, who embraced success despite facing numerous failures, Jeyaseelan advised the students that education was a continuous process, which is not merely restricted to scoring high marks in plus two exams.



Addressing the gathering of students, in the presence of Chief Educational Officer Valarmathi and district educational officers, Jeyaseelan said, "Life is a mixture of both success and failures. Failures teach us a lot of lessons. However, it is essential to awaken ourselves from failures and start climbing the ladder of success."



He further listed out the state government's various initiatives for the upliftment of students, including Pudhumai Penn Scheme, and added that special classes will soon be arranged in various blocks for writing the supplementary examination, so as to enable students to continue with their studies within this academic year.



Speaking to TNIE, the collector said the main aim of the programme was to reduce school dropouts in the district. "Those who failed to clear the exams must be given utmost care and psychologic counselling. Special coaching classes have also been arranged by experienced teachers, who will give individual attention to the students. This is a maiden initiative, which saw the participation of over 100 students, and is aimed to transform the lives of these students," he added.



Meanwhile, one of the students, who failed in the Class 12 exam, told TNIE that usually only successful students get the opportunity to meet the collector. "However, this time, the collector scripted history by meeting the ones who failed and this has inspired me to continue my studies. I am very grateful to receive encouragement from the collector," he added.