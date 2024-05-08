Water pollution high around Coimbatore's Vellalore dump yard

COIMBATORE: The air and water quality were very poor in the Vellalore area after the fire accident at the dump yard in the city, according to an RTI reply from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). Though the quality of air returned to normal, water pollution still remains a problem due to the wet waste dumped in the yard.

Last month, a major fire broke out at the Vellalore dumpyard in Coimbatore. Though the City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), district administration, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service Department, police department, TNPCB, army personnel along local people put out the fire in two days, the smoke erupted from the fire engulfed the skies and the nearby areas for several days. Owing to this, the air quality levels in Coimbatore worsened.

As concerns about air quality were raised from various quatres, TNPCB officials set up five air-quality detection devices in five different locations near the dump yard. The officials also tested water samples lifted from five places in the area and a final report was submitted to the TNPCB head office in Chennai.

Following this, KS Mohan, a social activist and Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee’s Secretary, filed an RTI application seeking the final report and the test results.

“The report revealed high pollution levels in air and water in the Vellalore area due to the fire which broke out in the dumpyard last month. The CCMC’s licence to dump waste in the facility ended in 2019 and they obtained permission to only to dump chicken and other meat wastes in the dump yard. However, the civic body has been illegally dumping other waste in the facility for several years now. TNPCB has mentioned this in their final report,” Mohan told TNIE.