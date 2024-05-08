Youth in Tamil Nadu gets Rs 2L for trauma in medical negligence case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to a youth who had suffered mental agony and trauma due to alleged medical negligence eight years ago.

Justice Anita Sumanth, in a recent order, directed the government pay the amount to Vishnu of Mettur in Salem within six weeks.

The boy was admitted at the Government Hospital in Mettur in 2016 after complaining stomach pain. After undergoing, appendectomy, he suffered complications and was taken to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem where he had undergone another surgery. Later, he was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

His mother Sasikala lodged complaints with the authorities seeking action against the doctor who had performed the surgery but the inquiries revealed no negligence. Later, she moved the HC.

Even though she could not prove the charge of medical negligence, the court took a lenient stand. “The narration of events informs me sufficiently to conclude that the tertiary care system in the state is undoubtedly responsible for the medical trauma that the child was put through,” the judge said.

The judge also directed the district collector to consider providing suitable government job to the victim who is now 22 years of age.