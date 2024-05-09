118 inmates died in 5 central prisons in TN in 2 years: RTI

MADURAI: Nearly 118 prisoners died at five central prisons — Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Cuddalore and Vellore — between January 2022 and February 2024, according to a RTI reply obtained by an advocate, KR Raja, in Madurai.

The RTI reply disclosed that 28 prisoners died and 99 took treatment for mental illness in Madurai Central Prison, while 35 died and 37 took treatment for mental illness in Coimbatore Central Prison. In Tiruchy, 29 died, while 33 took treatment for mental illness treatment. The RTI reply also disclosed that hundreds of prisoners took general treatment, yet the number of doctors was limited.

Raja further said the objective of the RTI was to increase medical facilities for prisoners. Prison authorities took responsibility and arranged appropriate medical facilities. The number of prisoners suffering with mental illnesses has been increasing, and some need further treatment. The prison authorities, in association with the health department, should identify the illnesses among such prisoners and help them recover.