8 workers killed in firecracker unit explosion in TN's Sivakasi

In a tragic incident, an explosion at a cracker unit claimed the lives of at least eight workers, including five women, while leaving ten others injured in Sengamalapatti near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.

According to sources the incident occurred in the evening during the manufacturing process of crackers, nearly seven rooms were gutted in the fire. Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The injured were sent to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi for treatment. Sivakasi East Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of mishap. Further probe is on.

CM MK Stalin expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and said that necessary financial assistance will be provided by the Government after obtaining permission from the Election Commission of India.

(Further details are awaited)