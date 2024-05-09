All government schools in Tamil Nadu to get high-speed internet

CHENNAI: As part of improving the technological infrastructure of government schools, the school education department is set to enhance internet speeds at high and higher secondary schools by the end of May. The existing 5-6 MBps connections will be upgraded to 100 MBps ones.

The improvement is expected to aid in the better use of the hi-tech labs in 6,023 schools, to teach students in various formats including text, image, audio and video. These labs will also feature career guidance sessions, language classes and mental health training. A total of 46 lakh students are set to benefit from this. Moreover, the department is also building hi-tech labs in 8,180 middles schools and smart classrooms in 22,931 primary schools at `970 crore.

Internet connectivity at these schools is a joint effort by the Tamil Nadu government and BSNL. At present, 5,907 out of 6,223 high and higher secondary schools, 3,267 of 6,992 middle schools and 8,711 of 24,338 primary schools have the facility. Remaining schools will be connected by the month end, said an official release.