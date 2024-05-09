Contractors paying less citing 'inspection fee', complain Tiruchy's daily wage workers

TIRUCHY: Hundreds assembling in the city every day from nearby districts waiting to be hired for labour complain that contractors pay them lesser these days citing the "fee" that they have to pay in the event of an inspection of working conditions at sites this summer.

Murugappa (41), a Dindigul resident who was found waiting near Aristo bridge seeking to be hired by a contractor, said, “We usually get paid Rs 500 to Rs 750 for working at construction sites. Nowadays, many contractors are making claims that they are likely to face inspections at worksites due to extreme heat. When there is such an inspection, they have to part with some money. Thus, some are not willing to pay more than Rs 500. As we don't have a choice, we tolerate the extreme heat and the low wages."

While refusing to divulge much about the "inspection fee", Kali, a contractor who was hiring workers at Aristo bridge on Friday, said, "If the inspecting officials ask us to stop work from 11 am to 3 pm or impose a fine, what would we do? The client would not pay us. Therefore, we have to reduce the wages of the workers."

Meanwhile, Mariatha (51) of Somarasampettai, who was waiting for work on Vayalur Road, said, "Some of the workers may not even have access to toilets. Many contractors would inform it in advance. Some kind-hearted ones, however, would arrange access to toilets at some nearby building. We are used to this situation and sometimes have to ignore shame and consider relieving ourselves out in the open."

Maragatham of Lalgudi, who was waiting near Thennur Bridge for contractors, said, "At some worksites, there would not even be potable water. We, however, have to tolerate all these as it is hard to get work. We cannot wish for rain as it would bring down construction activities."

When contacted, a senior safety and health official assured action. "The contractors have to ensure toilets and drinking water facilities at worksites. We will impose a fine on errant site owners. Also, the workers don't have to pay any money to contractors."