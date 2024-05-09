Cow dung in tank: TN government's reply sought on PIL to transfer probe

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the state government on a PIL filed seeking to transfer the investigation into the case of cow dung mixed in an overhead tank at a village in Pudukkottai, from the police department to the CB-CID.

The division Bench of Justices P Velmurugan and P Dhanabal made the direction, while hearing the petition filed by Shanmugam (45), who submitted that a majority of people in Sangamviduthi village in Pudukkottai district belong to SC community.

The case of mixing human faeces in a water tank at Vengaivayal, also in Pudukkottai district, is yet to be closed, and another incident of water contamination by mixing cow dung was reported in Sangamviduthi village on April 25.

Shanmugam stated that instead of taking action, the police said steps would be taken only after getting the results of water samples sent for testing. Since there is no proper investigation by the district police, Shanmugam stated, he sought to transfer the investigation to the CB-CID.