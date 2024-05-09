Girl sets herself, boyfriend ablaze suspecting he was having a relationship with another girl in TN

MAYILADUTHURAI: A 20-year-old woman set herself and a young man on fire after she suspected that he was in a relationship with another girl. The event took place in Mayiladuthurai on Thursday evening as they were heading back from on a motorbike.

According to sources, N Sinduja, hailing from Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district, is a second-year student pursuing a BA in Economics at the Government Women's Arts College in Mayiladuthurai.

R Akash, a 24-year-old youth from Mayiladuthurai, was pursuing his third year of BCom at Poompuhar College.

"Sinduja suspected that Akash was in a relationship with another girl lately and had been arguing over the issue lately. On Thursday, the girl carried petrol in a bottle as they went to hang out. The boy was unaware of the fact that she carried petrol in her bag," said a police official investigating the case.