Girl sets herself, boyfriend ablaze suspecting he was having a relationship with another girl in TN

MAYILADUTHURAI: A 20-year-old woman set herself and a young man on fire after she suspected that he was in a relationship with another girl. The event took place in Mayiladuthurai on Thursday evening as they were heading back from on a motorbike.
According to sources, N Sinduja, hailing from Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district, is a second-year student pursuing a BA in Economics at the Government Women's Arts College in Mayiladuthurai.
R Akash, a 24-year-old youth from Mayiladuthurai, was pursuing his third year of BCom at Poompuhar College.
"Sinduja suspected that Akash was in a relationship with another girl lately and had been arguing over the issue lately. On Thursday, the girl carried petrol in a bottle as they went to hang out. The boy was unaware of the fact that she carried petrol in her bag," said a police official investigating the case.
Akash drove Sinduja from Mayiladuthurai to Poompuhar Beach in his motorcycle. The two returned to Mayiladuthurai in the evening. Around 5.45 pm, when the couple were passing near Vijithrayar Street nearing the girl's college hostel, Sinduha pulled out the bottle of petrol and poured it on both of them.
Before Akash could react, Sinduja lit themselves. The couple fell down ablaze, shocking the onlookers. The people nearby doused the fire and sent them to Mayiladuthurai General Hospital for treatment.
Both of them are said to be in critical condition. The Mayiladuthurai Police have collected statements from both. The couple were referred to Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital for further treatment.
A case has been registered at Mayiladuthurai Town Police Station against the girl under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder). Further investigation is underway.
Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050