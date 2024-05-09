Gone with the wind in four days: 1.86L banana trees fall in Erode

ERODE: The survey of banana trees damaged due to rain and strong gale from May 1 to 4 in 32 villages in Bhavanisagar, Sathyamangalam and Thalavadi blocks, which ended on Tuesday, revealed that 1.86 lakh banana trees have been damaged and 187 farmers suffered losses.

Further, the survey revealed that 94,000 banana trees were damaged in a single day, on May 4, in Bhavanisagar block alone. The officials said this is the worst damage in the last 10 years. The farmers have urged the government to announce appropriate compensation.

According to sources, Erode district received light rain accompanied by gale wind, from May 1 to 4. Due to this, banana trees cultivated in Bhavanisagar, Sathyamangalam and Thalavadi blocks were severely damaged. The work of surveying the damage began on Sunday.

As per Horticulture and Plantation Crops Department statistics, prepared on the basis of the survey, 1,86,495 banana trees were damaged in 32 villages in Bhavanisagar, Sathyamangalam and Thalavadi blocks. 187 farmers have been affected. The total area of affected banana trees is 67.16 hectares. The value of the damaged trees is estimated to be `11.4 lakh.