Gone with the wind in four days: 1.86L banana trees fall in Erode

ERODE: The survey of banana trees damaged due to rain and strong gale from May 1 to 4 in 32 villages in Bhavanisagar, Sathyamangalam and Thalavadi blocks, which ended on Tuesday, revealed that 1.86 lakh banana trees have been damaged and 187 farmers suffered losses.
Further, the survey revealed that 94,000 banana trees were damaged in a single day, on May 4, in Bhavanisagar block alone. The officials said this is the worst damage in the last 10 years. The farmers have urged the government to announce appropriate compensation.
According to sources, Erode district received light rain accompanied by gale wind, from May 1 to 4. Due to this, banana trees cultivated in Bhavanisagar, Sathyamangalam and Thalavadi blocks were severely damaged. The work of surveying the damage began on Sunday.
As per Horticulture and Plantation Crops Department statistics, prepared on the basis of the survey, 1,86,495 banana trees were damaged in 32 villages in Bhavanisagar, Sathyamangalam and Thalavadi blocks. 187 farmers have been affected. The total area of affected banana trees is 67.16 hectares. The value of the damaged trees is estimated to be `11.4 lakh.
Similarly, from April 18 to 21, there was strong gale with heavy rain in Thalavadi block, damaging 76,300 banana trees in 11 villages and 51 farmers were affected. The total area of affected banana trees is 25.30 hectares.
AN Asaithambi, a farmer and coordinator of Pandiyar - Moyar Inaippu Iyakkam, said, “Most of the damaged trees were ready for harvest. So surely compensation should be given to the affected farmers as soon as possible. Along with this, an individual crop insurance scheme should be introduced for banana trees. Central and state governments should take appropriate action for this. Usually, about 900 to 1,000 banana trees are cultivated per acre.”
Officials from the horticulture and plantation crops department said, “Banana is widely cultivated in Erode district. Compensation of `17,000 per hectare is given if banana trees are damaged.
Usually, compensation is given by the state government to banana trees which are affected during monsoon. Currently, banana trees have been damaged by gale. We will send a report to the government through the District Collector. Government will consider and take appropriate action.”