Rid Perambalur forests of invasive species, plant more native varieties: Nature enthusiasts

PERAMBALUR: Complaining that the unchecked growth of invasive species like Prosopis juliflora (seemai karuvelam) and Lantana camara (unni) was threatening the sustenance of hundreds of saplings planted in the district’s forest areas over the past few months, nature enthusiasts seek steps to clear the weeds and improve the green cover with native varieties.

As part of efforts to improve the green cover in the district’s forests that is spread over 16,329 hectares, hundreds of saplings of native tree varieties like neem, Indian beech (pungam) and Arjun were planted on behalf of the forest department in areas like Periyavenmani, Venbavur, Perali and Sitheli over the past few months.

Many of the saplings, however, withered in pockets, especially in Sitheli, claim locals. Advocating for planting saplings during rainy season so as to limit such damage, T Sivakumar of Nochiyam said, "Seemai karuvelam and unni are spreading more in the forests. This limits other species’ growth and also absorbs moisture. There should hence be clear plans made for developing forests."

"Check dams should also be built over the streams in forest areas to store excess water. This will help wildlife quench their thirst as well as maintain flora," he added. He also sought for more native varieties that help in regulating the temperature level to be planted. Blaming deforestation for the increasing mercury levels this summer T Anbumani of Kunnam, another nature enthusiast, said, "Land parcels are already dry due to insufficient rainfall in the district this year and the heatwave is making the situation worse. Proper maintenance of the tree cover in forests and planting native saplings will green up the district to some extent."

While District Forest Officer R Guganesh wasn’t available for comment despite attempts, a forest ranger clarified that only native varieties are planted in forests. As for the claims of the overgrowth of invasive species, the ranger said it would be inspected.