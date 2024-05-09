Tamil Nadu's first BJP MLA Velayutham dies at 73

CHENNAI: C Velayutham, the BJP’s first MLA from Tamil Nadu, who represented Padnamabhapuram constituency in Kanyakumari district from 1996-2001 passed away on Wednesday morning at his home near Nagercoil. He was 73.

He had contested from Padmanabhapuram assembly constituency, which continues to have a significant vote bank for the party, five times since 1989, and won it once in 1996 when BJP contested without any alliance.

His victory came as a surprise to the Dravidian majors at that time.

Velayutham, however, lost the 2001 assembly election even though his party formed an alliance with the DMK and bagged four seats. He retired from active politics after he lost the seat in 2006 by securing third spot.

He is survived by his two daughters and a son. Party sources said his mortal remains have been kept at his house at Karuppukodu in Nagercoil and his last rites will be perfoemed on Thursday at 10 am.

BJP’s national president JP Nadda and state president K Annamalai condoled his demise. In his message, Nadda expressed deep sorrow and highlighted Velayutham’s unwavering commitment to both the party and the society. He further expressed his condolences to his family members and supporters.

Annamalai said the departed MLA sowed the seeds of hope for BJP’s growth in Tamil Nadu.

