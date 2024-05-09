Two die after wedding feast in Tamil Nadu, 43 take ill

CUDDALORE: Two villagers from Puliyur, after consuming food from a wedding ceremony on Friday, fell sick with severe symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting, resulting in their deaths during the weekend. Sources revealed that around 43 individuals fell sick and sought medical attention after consuming the food at the wedding ceremony.

The officials from the Health Department swiftly organised medical camps in four villages near Kullanchavadi in Cuddalore district.

After collecting samples to find the root cause, the officials ordered the cleaning of drinking water tanks in the affected villages, with chlorinated water being through respective panchayats. Sources said that residents from Puliyur Kattusagai, Pallineerodai, and Chinnathanakuppam attended a wedding in Kullanchavadi on Friday.

The next day, several of the villagers who had consumed food from the wedding fell sick with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting and sought treatment from nearby primary health centres and private hospitals. Upon reference, some of the patients were transferred to the Government General Hospital in Cuddalore.

Among the patients, two men – Thiruvengadam (65) and V Narayanasamy (55) from Puliyur – succumbed to their illnesses on Sunday and Monday. A senior official from the Health Department said, “Thiruvengadam had pre-existing chronic conditions, complicating his case. However, our medical teams responded promptly, and the situation is now under control.” Under the directive of Cuddalore Collector A Arun Thamburaj, officials from the FSSAI held an investigation.