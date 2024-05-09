Unseasonal showers flood farmlands, residential areas in TN's Villupuram

VILLUPURAM : The district on Tuesday night witnessed unseasonal rains, leading to a few residential areas inundated, especially in Hospital Road near Vandimedu and Sudhakar Nagar.

The rains flooded several agricultural fields in the district, however, crop loss was not reported.

Meanwhile, thousands of paddy bags stocked at the Gingee Direct Purchase Centre got partially wet, owing to the sudden downpour. According to an official release, "About 4,500 bags of paddy kept in the open at the direct purchase centre got drenched. The bags were immediately covered using tarpaulins from the regulation shop."

Villupuram Market Committee Secretary M Chandru said that all the rice bags of farmers have been kept in the warehouse and the auction was in progress on Wednesday.