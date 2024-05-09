Youth buries mom's body in house backyard in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: A 22-year-old man buried his mother, who allegedly died of sickness on May 2, on the premises of their house at Sivasakthi Nagar at Ayyanadappu village, near Thoothukudi. The deceased person has been identified as Ashabairose, who was mentally disturbed after her husband died six months ago.

According to sources, Ashabairose (43), wife of Jein Kulabdeen, had been disturbed ever since the demise of her husband. Kulabdeen was a driver with a government department. The couple's son, Mohammed Kulam Kader (22), who holds a diploma in civil engineering, was also disturbed following his father's death, added sources.

Meanwhile, Ashabairose died of sickness at home on May 2, in Kader's presence. But, Kader did not inform anyone about his mother's death and stayed home with the body. Four days later, sources said, Kader asked a few construction workers to dig a pit at the back of his house. On May 7, he buried the decomposed body of his mother, six days after her demise. "The neighbours smelled the stench and informed the police late on Tuesday," said sources.

On Wednesday, the SIPCOT police visited the house and conducted a probe. As of Wednesday night, the body had not been shifted given its decomposed state, and the unavailability of doctors to perform postmortem examination on the spot, said sources. Based on a complaint filed by Ayyanadaippu panchayat Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Edward, a case has been registered and further investigation is on.