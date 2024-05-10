16-year-old boy found dead inside overhead water tank in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A 16-year-old boy died by suicide near Anchetti on Thursday.

The deceased was G Mahendran, son of Ganesan, of Bailkadu locality near Anchetti. "Mahendran was a Class 9 drop-out. He had undergone for surgery on his left leg at a private hospital at Vellore last year. He used to complain to his parents about leg pain that developed after the surgery," police told TNIE. Ganesan lodged a complaint at the Anchetti police station stating his son died by suicide due to pain in his leg, post surgery.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mahendran left his home to visit his grandfather staying in the same village. He did not return home till Thursday morning. Thereafter, his relatives and villagers started a search. A motorcycle used by him was found near the over-head tank of the Hogenakkal drinking water scheme in the village.

Upon search, Mahendran's body was found inside the tank which had just one feet of water. His body was taken out and sent to Denkanikottai government hospital for autopsy, police added. Anchetti panchayat secretary Thavamani said the water tank will be cleaned.

There was no water supply to the tank for more than three months, he said. Police have commenced an investigation.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact State helpline 104 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)