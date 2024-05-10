91.55 per cent students clear Class 10 exams in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A total of 91.55% of students who wrote the Class 10 examinations in the state passed this year. This is slightly higher than the pass percentage of 91.39 recorded last year.

The pass percentage of girls is 94.53 and that of boys is 88.58, with a difference of 5.95 percentage points.

This year, 8,94,264 students, including 4,47,06 girls and 4,47,203 boys, wrote the examinations that were held between March 26 and April 4. A total of 8,18,743 students passed the examination.

Last year, 9,14,320 students wrote the examination, of which 8,35,614 passed.

According to the data, 4,105 schools registered a 100% pass rate this year. This included 1,364 government schools. The pass percentage of government schools is 87.90%, that of government-aided schools is 91.77% and that of private schools is 97.43%.

Among the schools run by different government departments, schools under the Tribal Welfare Department recorded the highest of 92.45%, followed by Kallar reclamation schools (91.75%) and forest (90.91%).

A higher number of students passed the English examination (99.15%) compared to Tamil (96.85%). More students failed in social science, which had a pass percentage of 95.74%. A total of 20,691 students scored a centum in mathematics, followed by 5,104 students in social science.

As far as districts are concerned, Ariyalur was at the top with a pass percentage of 97.31%, followed by Ramanathapuram (97.02%). Vellore was at the bottom of the list with 82.07%.