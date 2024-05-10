Demolition of British-era bridge in Tiruchy to begin after four months, says official

TIRUCHY: Even though the city corporation started work on the approach roads near Fort Station in February, the Railways is yet to start work, including the demolition of the 158-year-old British-era bridge, drawing criticism from various quarters. According to sources, nearly 26 major trains pass through Fort Station and also halt here. Since the station is at a prime location in the city, passengers travelling to Thillai Nagar, Thennur and nearby areas often board and alight at Fort Station.

However, locals as well as passengers have expressed apprehension, with many raising doubts on whether the project would affect train services when the bridge is demolished. “The Railway Board is considering the matter, and we are expecting that the board will give demolition clearance at the earliest. We expect the demolition work on the bridge to start after four months. We carry out such work, without affecting the trains plying through the route,” a senior railway official said on the condition of anonymity.

“Initially, we planned on permitting two-wheeler movement through the bridge. Later we dropped that plan. Our team is in touch with the Railway Board and has assured necessary support for the demolition work,” a senior corporation official said. Ramamurthy T, a resident, said, “We want the state government to raise this matter with the railway minister and ensure that the Railways starts the demolition work before monsoon. Since work is underway near the bridge, there are concerns about its safety.” However, senior corporation officials and railway officials have dismissed these concerns.