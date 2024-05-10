Fix additional cameras on strong room premises in TN: ECI

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo has said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed district election officers (DEOs) and returning officers (ROs) to ensure continuous CCTV coverage and install additional cameras focused on the doors of strong rooms containing the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

In a meeting held via video conference, Sahoo discussed security arrangements for strong rooms and CCTV coverage with election officials.

According to the official statement, DEOs and ROs have been instructed to install one extra CCTV camera in front of each strong room door where the EVMs are kept. These cameras will have dedicated lines, switches, routers, network video recorders (NVRs), and TVs for real-time monitoring by political party agents.

Furthermore, DEOs have been tasked with coordinating with the electricity department and PWD officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to CCTV systems at counting centres.

Meanwhile, two surveillance cameras mounted at the counting centre established at Anna University failed to function briefly on Wednesday due to the rains the previous night. They were immediately replaced.