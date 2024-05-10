Man killed at Tasmac bar in TN for refusing to sell liquor for free

THOOTHUKUDI: A 64-year-old Tasmac bar in-charge was murdered for allegedly refusing to serve liquor for free at a liquor shop in Krishnanagar, Kovilpatti here on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Gurusamy of Kovilpatti. The Kovilpatti west police arrested Sankarapandian alias Mookaiah Pandian (60) of Chidambarapatti in connection with the incident on Thursday.



According to sources, Pandian came to the bar on Wednesday afternoon and demanded liquor from Gurusamy, who is also the beverage server. However, when Gurusamy asked for payment, Pandian stoutly refused, which led to a heated argument between them. Amid which, Pandian stabbed Gurusamy with a knife, and the latter collapsed and died on the spot, sources said.



Upon information, Kovilpatti west police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Kovilpatti government hospital. Further, it is learnt that Pandian had earlier served as the in-charge of the Tasmac bar. However, he was ousted recently by Murugan, lessee of the bar, over irregularities in payments. Subsequently, Gurusamy filled in the position, and irked over this, Pandian allegedly committed the crime, sources added.