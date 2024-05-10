Ooty flower show begins on May 10, to be on for 11 days

NILGIRIS: The 126th annual flower show will commence at government botanical garden (GBG) in Ooty on Friday. It will continue till May 20. Since the model code of conduct is in force, chief secretary Shiv Das Meena will inaugurate the event, instead of ministers, in the presence of agriculture production commissioner Selvi Apoorva.

Officials say a total of 2.60 lakh varieties of flowers and 5,000 flower pots would be displayed in ten different structures at the garden. The horticulture department has arranged laser shows on the first and last day of the show. “Last year, 1.30 lakh tourists visited the show on five days. We expect three times more people this year since the show will be held for 11 days,” said a senior official of the horticulture department. Among the highlights would be bunny rabbit, honey in a flower, flower wall selfie point, bouquet with 2,000 flowers, Disney castle, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, all designed using one lakh carnation flowers.

The replica of the engine and compartment of Nilgiris Mountain Railway has been designed using 80,000 carnation flowers. As many as 60,000 flower pots too will add to the attraction. Horticulture department officials have been working round the clock for the last two days to ensure the floral designs are catchy. “Considering the footfall, we have engaged more workers to collect trash. All the defunct water pipelines are readied to ensure water supply to the tourists,” said an official.