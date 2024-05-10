Puducherry registers 89.14 per cent in the SSLC examination, bettering the pass percentage marginally

PUDUCHERRY: Students of the Puducherry and Karaikal regions of the UT registered a pass percentage of 89.14 % in the SSLC examination, bettering the previous year's pass percentage of 89.12 by 0.02 per cent.

Out of the total of 14952 students who appeared for the board examinations, 13328 have passed the examination, of which 6527 are Boys and 6801 are Girls. While private schools registered 96.6%, the government schools secured 78.08% only .

Puducherry region students fared better with a pass percentage of 91.28% with private schools securing 97.05 % and government schools, 81.69% In the Karaikal region, the overall pass percentage was only 78.20 % with private schools registering 93.42 %, and government only registered 65.31%.

As usual, girls fared better with 6801 girls passing out of 7,632, registering a pass percentage of 92.38 percent, while 6,527 boys passed out of 7590 boys who appeared for the examination passed registering 85.99%.

The pass percentage of government schools declined marginally to 78.02% from 78.92%, in 2023.

Of the 289 schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, 107 schools secured cent per cent pass results (Puducherry90, Karaikal 17). Out of 108 government schools in Puducherry and Karaikal region, 8 schools secured cent per cent results, with 8 in Puducherry region and one in Karaikal region.

A total of 563 students secured a centum in various subjects which include,355 in Mathematics, 77 in Science , 101 in Social sciences and 20 in English.

Among them are 22 students of government schools securing centum, which include 15 in mathematics , three in Science and four in social sciences.