Scorching heat, water scarcity halve betel leaf yields in Tamil Nadu

According to him, the betel leaf cultivation began from June 2023. “The crop started yielding after two months. We can go for its harvest once every 20 days and it will keep yielding for three years. The crop is now a year old. It is the perfect season when farmers get higher yield. But the water scarcity and the scorching summer heat have reduced production. While we got about 200 bundles (of 2,500 leaves each) per acre last year, these days we get less than 100 bundles,” he said.

S Manimekalai, deputy director of Horticulture (Karur), told TNIE that the banks of the Cauvery and its major tributaries help raise nurseries for betel vine in Karur, Tiruchy and Thanjavur districts. It is a wetland crop and requires copious amounts of water. Most farmers irrigate betel-leaf crop by digging trenches, the official said.

“While the government is advocating for several water management methods like sprinklers and drip irrigation, in the case of betel vine, no such method can be adopted as the crop is a creeper,” the official added.

Thanjavur is a district where farmers undertook betel vine cultivation on a larger scale, covering around 6,000 acres, particularly in Kumbakonam and Papanasam and Thiruvaiyaru areas. Currently, they cultivated it on around 500 acres, a decrease from the few thousand acres cultivated sometimes ago.

Kumbakonam, a popular pilgrimage centre, is also famous for betel leaves. Farmers and traders say that betel leaves grown in Kumbakonam are considered the best, due to their freshness and strong quality.

A wholesale trader of betel leaves in Kumbakonam, A Batcha, said this year’s arrival was significantly lower compared to last year, attributing it to reduced production caused by prevailing temperatures. This had led to a price hike for the betel leaves. “Last year, we sold each bundle (containing 100 leaves) for Rs 80 to Rs 100. This year, we are compelled to sell them for Rs 120 to Rs 170 per bundle,” Batcha said.

Due to the lack of flow in Cauvery, drought like situation is prevailing in delta, affecting the growth of the crops, P Sugumaran, a farmer from Thiruvaiyaru said.

N Narasiman from Jallikottai village in Dharmapuri said betel leaves are cultivated in an area of about 900 acres in Nadupatti, Akhapatti, Vellolai, Kombai, and Jallikottai, among other areas. But over the past few months the production has been impacted by lack of water and the harsh heatwave.

“Usually in an acre of land, over 15,000 betel vines could be planted and every 21 days, we harvest the leaves and we get about 20 bundles when we have a good water source. But right now, we are able to get only about 7 bundles. The rest of the leaves have dried out or are in a condition where we cannot in good conscience sell them, as they are discoloured.”

They fetch about Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 for around 120 bundles. “Last year, I planted over 5,000 new vines and expended over Rs 3 lakh. But due to lack of water, its growth is stunted. So, the losses are massive.”

Another farmer, P Chinnapaiyan from Vellolai said he had to start irrigation early since both the monsoons failed last year.

Farmers are now requesting the state government to assess the situation and take steps to provide financial assistance.

(With inputs from Jevin Selwyn Henry @ Dharmapuri)